Sushi Sold at Whole Foods, Target, & Elsewhere Is Being Recalled Over Salmonella

Back in June, Avanti Frozen Foods recalled frozen shrimp from grocery stores including Whole Foods and Meijer. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced on August 13 that more illnesses have been reported, and Avanti is expanding the shrimp recall.

As part of that expansion, both Mai Franchising Inc. and Genji Pacific LLC. are recalling packaged sushi that contains shrimp from Avanti. The sushi highlighted in three recall notices shared by the FDA was only distributed in California. So, these recalls are much more limited than the new shrimp recall.

Genji Pacific is recalling 1,490 packs of sushi due to the risk for salmonella. All of its products are packed in clear lid containers with labels that have the product name, ingredients, and best-by date. The recalled packages have a "Hand-Crafted" date of 8/12/2021 or 8/13/2021 and a best-by date of 08/13/2021 or 08/14/2021. You can see a list of the specific packages recalled on the FDA recall page. These were sold at the Genji Sushi counter at Whole Food Markets. The recall page has a list of addresses for the Whole Food locations that sold the recalled sushi.

Mai is recalling a small number of Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll packages sold from Mai Sushi counters inside Target stores in northern California. These all have the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 with a best-by date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 on the label. More details on that recall are on this page.

Another Mai announcement recalls 103 packs of sushi purchased at New Leaf Community stores in California. These all have the Hand-Crafted and best-by dates as the recalls listed above.

If you have these sushi packages, you're encouraged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.