Svedka Is Debuting a Cherry Limeade Flavor for Summer

The vodka maker also released a few recipes to go along with it.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 5/12/2021 at 10:51 AM

Courtesy of Svedka

Summer is a time to expand your tasting opportunities. Lean into fruity, tropical flavors and ditch the stiff drinks until fall. It's a mentality that, clearly, Svedka can get behind. The vodka maker has officially unleashed its latest, seasonal flavor: Cherry Limeade. 

The brand is no stranger to a summer-forward fusion flavors. Popular favorites include Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Mango Pineapple, and more. The latest addition, which is available in 750-milliliter bottles for $14.99 or 1-liter bottles for $15.99, was created to encapsulate the "spirit of summer." 

"Coming out of a long winter of being indoors and over a year socially-distanced from friends and family, we wanted to develop a flavor that embodies the essence of summertime that we have all been looking forward to for so long,” Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing Jaymie Schoenberg said in a press release. "SVEDKA Cherry Limeade is just that—a way to transform into the summer mindset in just one sip." 

Svedka even provided a few recipes to go right along with the new flavor. Here's what you can whip up, per a press release: 

Cherry on Top

  • 2 parts Svedka Cherry Limeade
  • 4 parts limeade
  • 1/2 part grenadine
  • 2 lime wedges
  • 2 maraschino cherries
Combine all ingredients in a mason jar and stir. Add crushed ice, squeeze lime juice, and garnish with limes and cherries.
   

Cherry Limeade Frozen Daiquiri

  • 2 parts Svedka Cherry Limeade
  • 3 parts strawberry daiquiri mix
  • 1 lime wedge
  • Sugar
Sugar the rim of a hurricane glass and blend the other ingredients with ice. Pour into sugar-rimmed glass and garnish with lime.
   

Cherry Limeade Mule

  • 2 parts Svedka Cherry Limeade
  • 2 parts ginger beer
  • 1 lime wedge
  • 4 maraschino cherries
Muddle cherries in an old fashioned glass. Add Svedka Cherry Limeade and ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge and cherry.

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.
