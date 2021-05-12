Svedka Is Debuting a Cherry Limeade Flavor for Summer

Summer is a time to expand your tasting opportunities. Lean into fruity, tropical flavors and ditch the stiff drinks until fall. It's a mentality that, clearly, Svedka can get behind. The vodka maker has officially unleashed its latest, seasonal flavor: Cherry Limeade.

The brand is no stranger to a summer-forward fusion flavors. Popular favorites include Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Mango Pineapple, and more. The latest addition, which is available in 750-milliliter bottles for $14.99 or 1-liter bottles for $15.99, was created to encapsulate the "spirit of summer."

"Coming out of a long winter of being indoors and over a year socially-distanced from friends and family, we wanted to develop a flavor that embodies the essence of summertime that we have all been looking forward to for so long,” Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing Jaymie Schoenberg said in a press release. "SVEDKA Cherry Limeade is just that—a way to transform into the summer mindset in just one sip."