Swans Have Invaded a Small Town Looking for Fast Food

With Brexit looming, and no deal reached on it yet, the United Kingdom is kind of in political shambles, but that’s not the only issue the country is facing. One small town is currently battling invaders of the feathered kind, and while waterfowl may seem like the least of the UK’s worries right now, it’s a serious -- and hilarious, to those of us living a safe distance away -- issue for locals.
According to a report by The Telegraph, swans have flocked to Bowness-On-Windermere, scavenging for food in rubbish bins. The outlet noted that these birds aren’t just looking for sandwich scraps, they’ve got their sights set on specific fare. Per the outlet, the swans have been scavenging “for scraps outside a Tesco supermarket and fast food outlets.” You have to kind of respect a bird that knows what it wants.
The birds apparently began their hunt after people were urged to stop feeding them. The paper reported that a sign was posted, saying, “Please don’t feed the ducks, geese and swans bread or fast food.” Not long after it appeared, the rebellious flock took matters into their own, uh, wings. They made the long trek to the grocery shop and nearby fast food joints in search for the good stuff.
Neither bread, nor fast food is particularly good for birds, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said, per the report. Swans should “only ever be given [bread] as a small part of a varied diet.” As for the fast food, “its grease can get stuck in their feathers,” which creates another issue entirely. Instead, such birds should be eating bird seed (duh), halved grapes, potatoes, and green vegetables, according to The Takeout.
In addition to being somewhat of a nuisance, the influx of birds is said to be creating some serious hazards for Bowness-On-Windermere residents. According to The Telegraph, it’s been an issue for pedestrian and moto traffic. If you’ve ever interacted with a swan, you probably know they’re not the friendliest.
It’s unclear how authorities plan to rid the town of the birds, if at all. Might we suggest leaving a trail for french fries leading to the next town over?
