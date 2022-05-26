15,000 Swarming Bees Were Removed from Equipment at Armstrong International Airport
A professional beekeeper removed the bees among a crowd of onlookers.
Bees are really having a travel moment right now. First, there's an entire Airbnb dedicated to the experience of sleeping under one million bees. Now, 15,000 honey bees were found hanging out (swarming) inside machinery at the Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. Bees want to see the world, just like us!
On May 22, Delta Airlines called local beekeeper Craig Forsythe asking for assistance removing 15,000 bees from the inside the air conditioner lines that went into one of the airplanes. According to WDSU News, people began gathering at a window to watch the beekeepers remove the massive swarm.
Forsythe and his employees at Bee Guyz LLC used specialized vacuuming equipment to suck up every single bee. "But, there were unexpected fliers at the airport, we sucked everything up—got every one of the bees up, and made sure we put them in a special place," Forsythe told WDSU News.
Fortunately, there were no reported injuries to bees or humans during the process. But I bet the moment was memorable for travelers. Delays, cancellations, and other issues have become a regular occurrence at airports lately. But bees? That's still pretty rare.