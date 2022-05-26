15,000 Swarming Bees Were Removed from Equipment at Armstrong International Airport

Bees are really having a travel moment right now. First, there's an entire Airbnb dedicated to the experience of sleeping under one million bees. Now, 15,000 honey bees were found hanging out (swarming) inside machinery at the Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. Bees want to see the world, just like us!

On May 22, Delta Airlines called local beekeeper Craig Forsythe asking for assistance removing 15,000 bees from the inside the air conditioner lines that went into one of the airplanes. According to WDSU News, people began gathering at a window to watch the beekeepers remove the massive swarm.