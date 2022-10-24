You Can Only Hear This Scary Story When You're Inside a Haunted Swedish Forest
Sweden is inviting you to take a scary walk in the woods.
Haunted houses are an essential component of Halloween. Though you could take that feeling a step further and trek into a haunted forest like you’re living in the Blair Witch Project.
Sweden offers a unique way to take your Halloween love into the woods. Visit Sweden has teamed up with author John Ajvide Lindqvist to create an audio story called "Kiln," which can only be listened to while inside a Swedish forest, giving it an otherworldly quality.
Visit Sweden says supernatural stories have long been part of Swedish culture. And, with 70% of the country covered in forests, forests are an integral setting for many of those haunting tales. The audio for this story has been geo-restricted, making it only available when you’re standing in a Swedish forest. It's a unique alternative to a haunted house if you happen to have a Swedish forest at hand.
Ajvide Lindqvist’s story, written in first person, asks readers to embody the main character as they encounter "the enchanting 'Huldra,' a forest nymph from Swedish folklore."
"The supernatural has always played an active role in Swedish culture. It is more than just a backdrop to the crime stories and Nordic noir movies that have made the country famous," said Ajvide Lindqvist. "Now, the world is welcome to discover it for themselves in a truly immersive experience. As a horror author, when I enter a forest, I only need a glimpse of the dark side of a stone or the knots of a tree to trigger my imagination. Nature seems to come alive and lures you to come after it."
The story can be downloaded for free at the Visit Sweden website alongside tips on the best places to experience the story. It’s a creepy way to experience a Halloween-themed bit of travel.