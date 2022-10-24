You Can Only Hear This Scary Story When You're Inside a Haunted Swedish Forest

Haunted houses are an essential component of Halloween. Though you could take that feeling a step further and trek into a haunted forest like you’re living in the Blair Witch Project.

Sweden offers a unique way to take your Halloween love into the woods. Visit Sweden has teamed up with author John Ajvide Lindqvist to create an audio story called "Kiln," which can only be listened to while inside a Swedish forest, giving it an otherworldly quality.

Visit Sweden says supernatural stories have long been part of Swedish culture. And, with 70% of the country covered in forests, forests are an integral setting for many of those haunting tales. The audio for this story has been geo-restricted, making it only available when you’re standing in a Swedish forest. It's a unique alternative to a haunted house if you happen to have a Swedish forest at hand.