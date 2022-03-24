A New Treehouse Hotel Room Lets You Spend the Night with the Birds

Image courtesy of Treehotel

Most treehouse hotel rooms probably won't remind you of the one-room backyard treehouse with the two-by-four ladder most people would recognize. They're crafted into luxury accommodations that rise above your parents' best efforts. Treehotel, one of the most famous treehouse hotel resorts in the world, has unveiled a new room that will let you vacation with the birds. Treehotel in the small Lapland town of Harads, Sweden—about 70 minutes north of Luleå, which has an airport—now has a treehouse completely surrounded by birdhouses.

Image courtesy of Treehotel

The eighth room, titled Biosphere, at Treehotel was designed by BIG "in close collaboration" with Swedish ornithologist Ulf Öhman. The escape is surrounded by 250 birdhouses. It, like the resort's other rooms, prioritizes having a low impact on the surrounding ecosystem while creating a birdwatcher's paradise. Each of the tree-top rooms at Treehotel is unique. There’s genuinely just one of each of them. "I got to spend a few days and nights in some of the Treehotel's rooms right before the pandemic and left with a sense of rejuvenation from a complete immersion in nature," says BIG Founder & Creative Director Bjarke Ingels. "I couldn’t help wondering if there was a way to take the immersion one step further, and almost instantly the idea of inviting not only the human visitors but also the resident bird and bat population to cohabit a spherical swarm of nests came to life."

Image courtesy of Treehotel

The room is accessed by a suspended bridge that slopes upward from the ground into the foliage, making it a photogenic escape from daily life. Treehotel has many other rooms, some of which are quite high up attached to the big pine trees of the Swedish Lapland, while others like the flying saucer are suspended between trees. Still others have trees growing through the rooms with observation nets strung across the trees. It’s an incredibly gorgeous campus filled with stunning rooms. It's not the cheapest hotel in the area, but you wouldn't expect it to be with the Instagrammable design and alluring isolation.

Image courtesy of Treehotel

Image courtesy of Treehotel