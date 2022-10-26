The Wreckage of a 17th Century Warship Was Just Uncovered in Sweden
The Äpplet was a warship ordered to be built by King Gustavus Adolphus in 1625.
The wreckage of a 17th century warship has been discovered by archaeologists. The Äpplet was sunk in the Stockholm archipelago in 1659, after the 30 Years War. Though it was known that the ship's remains were in the general vicinity, it had not been found by the archaeologists after years of searching, according to CNN. Vrak—the Museum of Wrecks announced the discovery in a press release shared on October 24.
The wreckage of the ship was actually discovered back in December 2021, with the assistance of the Swedish navy. But it wasn't identified as Äpplet later in 2022. The wreckage was comparable to Vasa, another warship that was discovered, and is now housed in a Swedish museum.
"Our pulses spiked when we saw how similar the wreck was to Vasa," says Jim Hansson, maritime archaeologist at Vrak, in the press release. "Both the construction and the powerful dimensions seemed very familiar. The hope of finding one of Vasa's sister ships was sparked within us."
"The dimensions, construction details, wood samples and archival material all pointed in the same direction—amazingly, we had found Vasa's sister ship Äpplet," Patrik Höglund, another maritime archaeologist at Vrak, said. "This will help us understand how the large warships evolved, from the unstable Vasa to seaworthy behemoths that could control the Baltic Sea—a decisive factor in Sweden’s emergence as a great power in the 1600s."
A diving ban has been placed in the area where the wreckage was found.
