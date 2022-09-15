Here's How You Can See Harry Styles Just by Voting

While you can't vote for Harry Styles (seriously, don't put him on the ballot), the "Late Night Talking" crooner isteaming up with HeadCount to get you guys to the booth. The non-partisan voter engagement organization just announced it plans to fly one lucky winner and their guest to Styles' "Harryween" show on October 31 just for registering.

As part of HeadCount's "Good To Vote" initiative, fans can check their registration status, register to vote, and enter the contest online. You can also text "HARRY" to 57568. The winner will be randomly selected to fly to Los Angeles for the concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. You'll get two tickets, airfare, and a hotel—decked out with merch and a poster signed by Styles himself.

"In 2020, 78% of the people that HeadCount registered turned out to vote, so we know these artist partnerships are effective," HeadCount Co-Founder and Executive Director Andy Bernstein said, according to Rolling Stone. "Having the support of individuals like Harry Styles has a tremendous impact."

The initiative originally launched in 2020 and offered experiences and prizes from the likes of Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld, Samuel L. Jackson, and more. HeadCount also offers in-person voter registration at IRL concerts, festivals, and community events.

Your decision to vote also impacts a lot more than just your "Harryween" chances. Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs (yes, all 435), as well as 35 US Senate seats. Not to mention races for secretary of state, attorney general, and state legislature control—all of which impact abortion rights, climate change, and healthcare. Do it for the country and also for Harry. Entries for the contest are due by midnight ET on October 12.