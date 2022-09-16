Michelob Ultra Will Pay for Your Vacation if You Promise to Disconnect

Don't be such a masochist. Take your PTO! That's what it's there for, and Michelob Ultra will be the first to tell you so. The ubiquitous beer maker is so committed to the cause that it will even foot the bill on your next trip—as long as you're willing to unplug.

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold is launching a Paid Time Outdoors sweepstakes. Should you be so lucky to snag the figurative golden ticket, you'll choose between lakefront and beachside properties, a cabin in the woods, or maybe a luxurious hiking excursion.

And while there's a catch (isn't there always!?), Michelob just wants you to disconnect and truly experience the outdoors sans internet or Wi-Fi. We should all be aspiring to a little more of that anyways.

"'PTO' used to stand for Paid Time Off—time for people to disconnect, travel the world, and enjoy life outside of work because they earned it," Michelob said in a statement to Thrillist. "But somewhere along the way, professionals stopped taking the time to unplug from their work responsibilities."

Fans who request "Paid Time Outdoors" (more on that in a minute) are eligible for additional perks beyond the grand prize, too—national park passes and Michelob Ultra merch included. So your odds of winning something are a little better than your average "winner takes all" sweepstakes.

To have your PTO approved by the Michelob committee, head over to the site and share why you deserve the opportunity. Because for the record, you do deserve it. The deadline to enter is October 7.