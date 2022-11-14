Here's How to Win $10K to Spend at Sweetgreen
The company is rewarding one lucky customer who goes through its new drive-thru.
Sweetgreen is opening its first ever drive-thru lane, Sweetlane, in Schaumburg, Illinois on November 15. The new iteration of the salad chain will be the first in an expanding number of drive-thru lanes the company will offer. Instead of ordering when you get in line, you’ll order via the website or app, and the select “sweetlane” as your pick up location.
To celebrate the launch of this new option for customers, Sweetgreen is also starting its Celebration Sweepstakes. One lucky person will win $10,000 in Sweetgreen credit. To enter, all you need to do is select “sweetlane” as your pickup option when ordering through the website or app, between November 15 and November 21.
“Innovation is in the sweetgreen DNA, and meeting customers where they are is the key to our brand mission; connecting people to real food,” said Jonathan Neman, CEO and co-founder of sweetgreen, in a press release. “We hope this new experience provides ease and accessibility for the community craving deliciously fresh and healthy plant-forward food.”
All guests at the new Sweetgreen location will also receive a custom air freshener with their order.
