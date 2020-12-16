Sweetgreen Is Unveiling Its First Drive-Thru Restaurant
It'll also feature space for outdoor dining.
The pandemic has caused a great deal of harm to the restaurant industry, and one survival technique has been chains across the US pivoting to include more takeout options—including drive-thru concepts. Sweetgreen is just the latest to jump aboard the trend.
On Wednesday, the salad slinger announced plans for its first-ever drive-in, a "updated, healthy" spin on the classic drive-thru with a tech-enabled order process. The sleek, innovative new design—set to debut in Highlands Ranch, Colorado in winter 2021—is expected to bring the same accessibility of its app to the IRL experience. The Colorado outpost will also include rooftop solar panels, as well as wayfinding—physical guidance that can assist in social distancing—for both staffers and guests.
"[The design] will feature new convenient ordering methods like a drive-in option with a dedicated concierge for in-car ordering a a pull-thru lane for optimized digital pick up," a rep for Sweetgreen told Thrillist via email. "For those looking to stay, dedicated in-car dining is available along with an outdoor patio with moveable furniture and lounge seating."
In August, Taco Bell announced its own design upgrades, with the promise of double drive-thrus, bellhops, and smart kitchen technology.
"With demand for our drive-thru at an all-time high, we know adapting to meet our consumers rapidly changing needs has never been more important," T-Bell's Global CCO Mike Grams said in a press release at the time. "The Taco Bell Go Mobile restaurant concept is not only an evolved physical footprint, but a completely synchronized digital experience centered around streamlining guest access points."
So if you're not into the whole salad and grain bowl thing, but are into the wear your pajamas and don't have to leave your car vibe, you're still in luck.
