Sweetgreen's Late Summer Menu Is Here Including the Return of the Elote Bowl

Sweetgreen has unveiled its late summer menu, which will include the return of a few fan favorite salads. The Elote Bowl is making its comeback, which is Sweetgreen's twist on the classic Mexican street food. The Summer BBQ Salad and Roasted Corn + Peppers Side Dish will also be available to order. No matter what your mood is, you'll be able to find something refreshing and delicious to usher in the cooler weather.

The Elote Bowl is made with roasted corn, peppers, heirloom tomatoes, shredded cabbage, cilantro, goat cheese, spicy sunflower seeds, tortilla chips, warm quinoa, and a lime cilantro jalapeno vinaigrette. The Summer BBQ Salad is made with shredded kale, chopped romaine, blackened chicken, raw carrots, shredded cabbage, raw corn, watermelon, cilantro, and green goddess ranch dressing.

Anyone who orders through the Sweetgreen app will also be able to order the Spicy Watermelon Bowl starting on August 11, and the Miso Roasted Corn starting September 8.

The late summer menu will be available at Sweetgreen through October 12. You can find your nearest Sweetgreen location, order online, and download the Sweetgreen app on the Sweetgreen website.