Sweetgreen Is Launching a Naomi Osaka Bowl So You Can Try the Tennis Star's Go-To Order
Eat like the four-time Grand Slam champ beginning May 20.
It's time to accept that—no matter how many tennis skorts you buy—you'll never be Naomi Osaka. Just accept that reality and drink your après match martini to cope. But, if you want to emulate the four-time Grand Slam champ off the court, you can. Osaka has partnered with Sweetgreen, so you can snag her go-to order.
On May 20, the salad maker is unleashing the Naomi Osaka Bowl, which features warm quinoa, baby spinach, cilantro, tomato, tortilla chips, raw carrots, goat cheese, blackened chicken, lime-cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette, avocado, and Sweetgreen hot sauce.
"Anyone that knows me knows I’ve been into @sweetgreen for a while (I eat it minimum three times a week when I’m training/at shoots), which is why I’m excited to share that I’m their newest partner and youngest investor," Osaka wrote on Instagram Thursday. "More on how we’re redefining fast food together coming soon."
Osaka's involvement with the fast casual salad chain goes beyond a one-time collab. The tennis star is officially Sweetgreen's first national athlete ambassador.
"Our goal in partnering together is a big one: to change the way brands and athletes speak to future generations about the importance of what they eat," Sweetgreen said in a blog post. "With the help of like-minded partners like Naomi, we want to redefine what the fast food industry looks like in the years to come."
In addition to the Naomi Bowl, Sweetgreen and Osaka are also teaming up to support the Asian American Foundation to advance equity for the AAPI community.