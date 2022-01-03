Sweetgreen Is Piloting a Subscription Service That Will Get You Cheap Salads All Month
As if you weren't already getting the Harvest Bowl 3 times a week..
If you thought my weekly lunch budget was down thanks to our work-from-home lifestyle, you're wrong. Sure, I could make my own leafy green bowl from the comforts of my own kitchen, but why would I when Sweetgreen does it so much better? Especially now that the fast casual salad maker is helping us cut down on costs without cutting out Harvest Bowls.
Sweetgreen is piloting its first-ever subscription service, appropriately titled sweetpass, that gets you $3 off each salad every single day for the entire month. If you do some quick math with me here, that's $90 extra bucks in your pocket each month—if you're using it every day, that is.
"Whether you're committing to simple rituals like taking a walk, starting a journal, or adding nourishing greens to every meal—building sustainable routines often starts with one good habit. We've got just the thing," Sweetgreen wrote on its site.
Between January 3 and January 16, 2022, customers can purchase the sweetpass online for $10 and start earning their $3 off every single day. The pass expires 30 days after purchase, with the pilot program coming to an end altogether (for now, that is) on February 15, 2022.
There are, however, a few stipulations. Your order total must hit $9.95 before tax, delivery, and service fees, as well as be placed through the Sweetgreen app or online at order.sweetgreen.com. You are eligible for the sweetpass discount every 12 hours.