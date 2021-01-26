Conversation Hearts Will Feature Song Lyrics This Valentine's Day

Few things are as recognizable around February 14 as those chalky little pastel hearts emblazoned with shouty phrases like “BE MINE,” and to alter them in almost any way would be a sin. Updating those phrases with song lyrics, however, is A-OK.

Spangler Candy Company’s conversation hearts, Sweethearts, will still have all the old familiar hits like “HUG ME,” and “CUTIE PIE” this year, but you’ll also see some new ones like “AT LAST,” “SUGAR SUGAR,” and “LUVME TENDR,” intended to hark back to old chart toppers.

"There have been hundreds of sayings featured on Sweethearts Candies over the years, but after a year unlike any other, we knew we wanted to add a high note to the season," Diana Eschhofen, director of corporate communications, said in a statement. "Opening or exchanging a box of Sweethearts uniquely encourages connection in a way that sparks feelings of cheer, happiness and nostalgia. With this in mind, we came up with the idea to create sayings inspired by our favorite heart-themed songs over the decades, because what better way to bring a smile to someone's face than being reminded of a melody."

In addition to those old-timey tunes, the statement also promises “instantly recognizable, present day hits.” Thrillist has reached out for further detail and we will update if one of said hits is “WAP.”