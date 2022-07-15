Win a Day at Your Very Own Private Pool from Swimply and High Noon Hard Seltzer

This summer is hot, and finding ways to cool down isn't always as easy as we'd like. Swimply, an app that allows you to visit pools near you for the day, teamed up with High Noon Hard Seltzer so that you can spend a worry-free day by the pool to chill out and cool off.

On July 15 at 12 pm EST, you can enter to win access to your very own private pool and a kit from High Noon to supply everything you need to hang poolside. The contest will be open until July 31, but you should make sure to enter as soon as possible because the first 50 people to enter will win the contest. The pool kit you can win comes with a cooler, koozie, High Noon x Tropical Bros merch, a $20 Visa Gift Card, and a $50 Tropical Bros gift card.

For your private day at the pool, you'll also get a $500 gift card to spend on the Swimply app.

To enter, head to HighNoonSwimplySummer.com and fill out the entry form. To be eligible to win, you must be 21 years old or older and be a legal resident of the US, excluding the state of Utah.