'Swinging' Confusion Leads Entire News Team to Lose Their Minds

Tuesday's Global Calgary broadcast got real weird. Meteorologist Jordan Witzel was introducing the station's "ParticiPACTION 150 Play List" activity of the day, and it was swinging. You know, like children hanging out in a playground. Pretty straightforward; pretty wholesome.
Only Witzel thought the station was encouraging viewers to swap sexual partners, because, you know, nothing says Tuesday morning like swinging. The realization of what was intended versus what he had just said comes over him slowly, and you can see the wheels turning as it dawns on him.
The activity of the day is an initiative to get Canadians out and doing 150 different activities this year in honor of Canada's 150th anniversary. Key parties weren't a part of the original plan, though Witzel immediately recognized that it would fit into the theme just fine. "Either way you get your activity in for the day, I guess," he said.
Anchor Scott Fee agreed. "Good cardio," he added before turning into a puddle at his desk.
The segment had a tough time recovering. Where do you go from there? Maybe a detailed analysis of how confusing homonyms can be?
Good morning, Calgary.
