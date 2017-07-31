The World’s Longest Suspension Footbridge Is 1,600 Feet of Pure Vertigo

Your latest chance to defy gravity while simultaneously gazing upon the sweeping vistas of the Swiss Alps has just opened up. It's a new shortcut between two small destinations in the Alps called the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge. At 1,621 feet long and 279 feet high, as of Saturday, it holds the new world record as the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge, according to Zermatt Tourism, which operates a mountain resort in the area and owns the bridge.
"The thrill experienced high over the precipice is indescribable," Daniel Luggen, director of Zermatt Tourism, said when the bridge was opened on Saturday, July 29.
After falling rocks destroyed an older bridge, the only way to get across the Grabengufer Valley between the towns of Zermatt and Grächen was to embark on a three-hour hike. The total travel time across the new bridge, officials say, is less than 10 minutes, if you want to brave the potential for vertigo.
"This is one of the most beautiful panorama hiking paths in Switzerland," a press release proudly touts. The bridge passes over Randa, the area under the Dom (the second-highest mountain in Switzerland) and reportedly sports beautiful views of the area's surrounding mountains -- Matterhorn, Weisshorn, and Bernese Alps.
"People who have problems with a fear of heights, they have to close their eyes, or have someone to walk just behind," said Edith Zweifel, a spokesperson for the travel board.
Add it to your bucket list of insanely tall, long things to scale, ride, and otherwise juice your adrenaline from. Just don't rock the cables while you're up there.
h/t CNN
