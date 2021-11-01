Swiss Miss Has the Perfect 'Ugly' Sweater for You to Wear

As soon as October ended, Mariah Carey emerged from her luxurious hibernation, dusted off her Santa hat, and ushered in the holiday season. If you aren't quite yet ready for all the jingle bells but are looking to get in the mood, I've got the perfect holiday sweater for you.

Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa is releasing a limited edition ugly sweater that comes with an insulated pocket to keep all of your winter beverages nice and warm out in the cold weather. You can purchase the sweater for $44.95 from UglyChristmasSweater.com starting on November 1 until supplies run out.

"The Swiss Miss 'Ugly' Sweater is the must-have look this holiday season," said Audrey Ingersoll, brand director on Swiss Miss, in a statement to Thrillist. "It is guaranteed to be a hit for the hot cocoa-obsessed at any holiday party. You won't have to think twice about finding the perfect gift to treat yourself or the hot cocoa lovers in your life."

The sweater comes in sizes from XS to 3X, so if you haven't figured out your holiday photo for greeting cards yet, this is one idea.