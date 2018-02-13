Swiss Skier Deserves a Gold Medal for His Hilarious Escalator Stunt

There needs a subset of Olympic medals for the best things that take place outside of competition. Chloe Kim deserves one for tweeting between halfpipe runs. The Norwegian curling team deserves one for their rad Zubaz. And Adam Rippon deserves one for pretty much everything he says.
Also deserving is Swiss skier Fabian Bösch, who isn't set to compete until Sunday in Men's Slopestyle. His unofficial gold is for being a scofflaw with no use for your silly escalator rules. The 20-year-old skier ascended an escalator in an Instagram video, only he didn't use the stairs. He hung onto the railing with one arm. It simultaneously looked absurd and proved the dude has an amazingly strong right arm.
You could accuse Bösch of ignoring escalator rules, but you can't accuse him of failing to have a good time in PyeongChang. He's been climbing things and pretending pallet trucks are bobsleds, according to what he's posted on Instagram.
