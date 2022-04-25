Switzerland Will Drop All COVID Entry Requirements Starting in May

Starting May 2, all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Switzerland. While the country has been open to visitors since June 2021, there were still several stipulations for entering the country. For example, until May 2, US travelers who are not vaccinated are not permitted to enter, with few exceptions.

“The entry restrictions currently in place will be lifted from 2 May. As of that date, the usual rules for entering Switzerland will apply. You will find information about visas, travel documents, etc,” the State Secretariat for Switzerland shared on Twitter.

There are no requirements for a negative COVID test for entry, there are no COVID based curfews in place, and there are no quarantine requirements in place. Switzerland is currently listed as a Level 3 risk on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Travel Recommendations. That is considered the second highest level of risk on the ranking.