Olympic Swimmer Drops Hilarious NSFW Reaction on Live TV After Intense Relay

Olympians: they're just like us. They put on their uniforms one leg at a time and get nervous as heck before a big race or competition. Take Sydney Pickrem, a Canadian swimmer, for example. She won over the hearts of Olympics spectators everywhere when she admitted during a live TV interview that she was in shambles during Sunday's 4x100-meter medley relay.

To viewers, it appeared nothing was out of the ordinary as Pickrem entered the water with her teammates, pulling off a 1:07.17 breaststroke. Team Canada finished third place in the race, and Pickrem scored her first Olympic medal ever according to Insider. Speaking with the CBC after swimming like a shark was after her, Pickrem revealed just how nervous she really was during the race.

"I was absolutely shitting myself," Pickrem told a reporter. "I'm not going to try and sugarcoat it."

Pickrem's teammates stood by her side, chuckling at her making the admission on TV. Naturally, the internet ate it up.