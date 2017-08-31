These Insane Smashable Cakes Are Basically Edible Piñatas

Do you like surprises? And candy? And smashing the hell out of food you're about to eat? If you answered yes to any one of these, let us introduce you to Sydney Smash Cakes, a bakery that makes ingenious hard-shell chocolate "cakes" filled with a crap-ton of candy and sweets, designed to be cracked open and indulged upon like an edible piñata. It's cool, we'll wait here while you wipe up your drool.
The Australian outfit has become famous for its signature domed desserts, which are made by casting semi-spheres of hardened chocolate, filling them with gummies, lollipops, cookies, and even more chocolate in candy form. They're then elaborately decorated on the outside to the point that you'll feel almost guilty about having to smash them open.
The whole operation began years ago, after its owner was inundated with so many requests to make her special confectionary concoctions for friends and their kids birthdays that she decided to turn it into a business. To date, the company estimates that its packed more than 1,000 pounds of goodies into cakes of all shapes and sizes, all of which are made custom to order.
Although you'll need to head down-under to get to experience cracking into a SmashCake first-hand, there is a gallery full of pre-smashed masterpieces you can admire from afar. If you do have plans to be in Sydney and want to order one, you should expect to pay anywhere from $68 to $220 a pop. They're dedicated to ensuring each cake is truly unique, so they don't offer a standard menu or anything. Instead, they will work with you to design yours from the ground up, allowing you to get as elaborate, wacky, or traditional as you want.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.