Sly Stallone Drank 25 Cups of Coffee a Day Filming 'Rocky III'

Rocky III, a good-but-definitely-not-the-best entry in the Rocky boxing canon, will be remembered for many things: Mr. T's Clubber Lang villain, the batshit-insane Hulk Hogan match/brawl, and of course "Eye of the Tiger" -- the uncontested best Rocky song. Now it will be remembered for another detail: the fact that Sylvester Stallone practically tried to kill himself with the amount of caffeine he consumed on set, or so he claimed in a recent Instagram post looking back on that part of his life (emphasis added):

Between rounds I would get lightheaded and quite exhausted. I was on a very high protein diet which did not provide Much physical or mental energy. During the period I only ate very small portions of oatmeal cookies made with brown rice and up to 25 cups of coffee a day with honey and a couple of scoops of tuna fish. Sounds incredible right? At the time my body fat got down to 2.9 which is a really dangerous level. I may have looked pretty good on the outside but inside it was very dangerous thing to do. But I wanted the movie to be about change. How people have to adapt to different challenges because if they don't they will be conquered.