T-Mobile Is Expanding Its International Coverage and Offering Free Inflight Wi-Fi

The return of travel means that there is a return of a lot of other things, too, like waiting at airports longer than you anticipated, determining if your facial moisturizer is less than 3.4 fluid ounces, and figuring out how you'll stay connected when you're jetting off to some far away destination. Well, T-Mobile can't help with the first of those concerns, but its expansion of Coverage Beyond will help you stay connected no matter where you go.

The company now offers inflight Wi-Fi, faster internet speeds in 210 different countries and destinations, a free year of AAA, savings on gas, and some exclusive travel discounts. Inflation might be driving up the costs of just about everything, but T-Mobile is still offering ways to save money.

The free inflight Wi-Fi will be available on all major US airlines so that you can connect to the internet and stream mid-flight without an additional cost. Whenever you travel outside the US, as a T-Mobile customer, you won't have to worry about finding the nearest internet cafe. T-Mobile customers will get 5 GB of high-speed data free each month, and connection to 5G networks where available. This is the closest some of us may ever get to having the super-smart Kimmunicator Kim Possible had.

"Our mission is to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world, and that means making sure your phone just works wherever you go – even if you travel beyond our signal," said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile, in a press release. "We pioneered coverage inflight and abroad, and today we're going full throttle to change the game again. This is what the Un-carrier does – hunts down pain points, smashes them, and changes the game for good."

You can take advantage of these high-speed connections if you have Magenta MAX, Business Unlimited Ultimate, or equivalent Sprint plans. For inflight Wi-Fi, you'll need to have Magenta, Business Unlimited Advanced, or an equivalent Sprint plan. Having one of these T-Mobile plans will also come with a free year of AAA. All T-Mobile customers will get a pretty big perk on T-Mobile Tuesdays. The company has partnered with Shell so that you can take $0.25 off each gallon of gas you purchase every Tuesday until Labor Day.

Last but not least, T-Mobile launched a new service called T-Mobile Travel, which is a partnership with Priceline to get customers the best prices. Deals will exclusively be for T-Mobile customers, and you'll be able to score up to 40% off hotels and car rentals.

All of these perks, features, and deals will launch on June 21. So go ahead and check a lot of the big worry items off your lists.