T-Pain Just Released a Cocktail Book

T-Pain, the man who re-popularized and ultimately transformed the expression “Let me buy you a drink,” is taking his late-night beverage experience and sharing it with the world. His brand new cocktail recipe book, Can I Mix You A Drink: 50 Cocktails from My Life & Career, is packed with drinks you can make.

Mixologist Maxwell Britten, a former bar director at the James Beard Award-Winning Maison Premiere in Brooklyn, assisted T-Pain in assembling the recipes in the book. Each drink is inspired by one of T-Pain’s hit songs. The Shawty, for instance, is made up of Fistful of Bourbon, White Créme de Cacao, and two types of bitters. There is also the 5 O’Clock, All I Do Is Win, and dozens of other clever creations.

For any fan of T-Pain (and if you’ve seen his NPR Tiny Desk performance, it’s impossible not to be a fan), this is the perfect opportunity to get a sip of his world. The book combines new and classic recipes, so it works for novices and experts alike. Find the book at Bookshop.org, Amazon, or wherever you normally find your books.