Tabasco’s New Scorpion Hot Sauce Is Its Spiciest Ever

In the realm of hot sauces, traditional Tabasco Sauce doesn't get anywhere close to the mouth-burning, eye-watering, chugging-a-gallon-of-milk-to-make-it-stop territory. It's the sort of mild-to-medium sauce you casually dash on eggs and in bloodies to give 'em a nice little kick. But if you're in the mood for a Tabasco that will send your tastebuds into a flaming tizzy, the brand's newest offering may be just up your alley. It's called Scorpion Sauce, and it's the hottest sauce they've ever released.
The limited edition condiment, which is a blend of scorpion peppers, guava, pineapple, and traditional Tabasco, is nearly 20 times hotter than the original red sauce. Those who dared to taste tiny droplets of the bottled lava at the Thrillist office reacted with visible eye-watering, sweating, and admittedly some swearing. “That shit is serious,” one editor said.
It's the latest release from the Tabasco Flavor Lab, along with Tabasco Roasted Red Sauce -- a much milder offering featuring a blend of slow-roasted tabasco peppers, garlic, onions, basil, and balsamic vinegar. You won't find either on local store shelves, though. Both the small-batch Scorpion and Roasted Red Sauces will be available exclusively online and on Avery Island, Louisiana (the birthplace of Tabasco) starting tomorrow, July 19th, for a limited time.
