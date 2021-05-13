Tabasco Is Launching an Entire Line of BBQ Sauces

If we're being honest, the absolute best part of the meal is whatever condiment you're using—be it ketchup, aioli, or a little hot sauce if you're feeling spicy. And while, personally, I'm a fan of the last option, Tabasco is whipping up an entire line of BBQ sauces that just might lure me to the tangy side.

The hot sauce maker just announced plans to enter a new category just in time for summer grilling season. Tabasco is officially unleashing four BBQ sauces, all with varying heat levels.

"Got big summer plans? Us, too. Say hello to the first-ever Tabasco Brand BBQ Sauces. A fiery take on America’s favorite Summertime flavors, available in Original and Honey for those who love the classics, plus Jalapeño Mesquite and Habanero Jerk for anyone feeling a bit more adventurous," the company said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.