Taco Bell Is Working on New $2 Value Menu Options

Everyone knows free food is the best food, but cheap food is definitely a close second. Taco Bell is currently testing that theory with a new value menu featuring a selection of freshly-added menu items at a serious discount.

The chain is reportedly calling its new menu the Crave More Value Menu, and it will feature three new burritos, each for only $2. The new additions to the Taco Bell menu are the Beefy Melt Burrito, the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito, and the Fiesta Veggie Burrito as an option for those who don't eat meat but still love Taco Bell.

Although these items are brand new, some may recognize them. The Beefy Melt Burrito, which features seasoned beef and rice, a three-cheese blend, nacho cheese, and sour cream, is currently being tested in Ohio, according to Brand Eating. Similarly, the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito, filled with grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, avocado ranch sauce, and creamy chipotle sauce, was previously tested in Oklahoma.

The Fiesta Veggie Burrito, which comes with seasoned rice, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream, a shredded three-cheese blend, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and guac, is the only never-before-seen menu item.

As Taco Bell fans have learned over time, new items mean saying goodbye to some old ones. Although the menu is getting bigger, the fourth-meal founder is getting rid of several items on the $1 value menu, cutting it down from seven options to four. Taco Bell cut the Beef Burrito, Chicken Chipotle Melt, and Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce from the lineup. Customers can still get the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and Cheesy Roll Up for $1 each, however.

The new value menu isn't quite ready for its nationwide debut. Taco Bell is currently testing its $2 value menu at select locations in Phoenix, Arizona. The rest of us will have to sit back and wait.