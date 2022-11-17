Taco Bell Is Introducing 2 New Versions of Its Beloved Nacho Fries

Along with the original, T-Bell is adding 7-Layer Nacho Fries and Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries to the roster. For the former and bigger-than-ever rendition, the Chalupa slinger is piling its golden fries with savory black beans, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, warm nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, shredded cheese, real seasoned beef, and guacamole.

On the heels of the big Enchirito return —nearly a decade after it was first discontinued—Taco Bell is introducing two new versions of its similarly beloved Nacho Fries, which made their own comeback last month .

As for the Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, which takes a page out of the Grilled Cheese Burrito's book, you can expect the same heaping mound of fries only topped with grilled marinated steak, warm nacho cheese, and a drizzle of creamy chipotle sauce. It's finished off with a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and pepper jack cheeses.

The 7-Layer Nacho Fries are available nationwide for $3.99 a la carte or $3.49 in a burrito, while the Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries are part of a trial run in Sacramento, California. You can snag those for $3.99.

Now, if you want to toss on a guac topping with your Nacho Fries—be it the original, 7-Layer creation or Grilled Cheese-inspired—you'll get Taco Bell's new and improved smashed avocado recipe. The ultra-creamy guac is made from real Hass avocados, prepped daily, and brimming with tomatoes and onions. It's also a certified vegan menu item.