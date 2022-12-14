You Can Try Taco Bell's New 7-Layer Nacho Fries for $3 Right Now

Just last month, Taco Bell introduced a new iteration of its already beloved Nacho Fries—one that's piled with ingredients, no less. Now, fans can get their hands on 'em for cheaper than ever.

The Chalupa slinger's 7-Layer Nacho Fries are just $3 now through Wednesday, December 21. The deal is available exclusively in the Taco Bell app and online. For those that have yet to try the rookie menu item, here's the 411: the fast food chain's now iconic crispy golden fries are layered with black beans, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, warm nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, shredded cheese, real seasoned beef, and guacamole.

The 7-Layer Nacho Fries are usually priced at $3.99 a la carte, which might not seem like a drastic difference, but do the math. That's one-third of the price—and really matters when you keep in mind the frequency of your Taco Bell habit. You've got seven-straight days to eat Nacho Fries for lunch. Keep in mind, you can even toss them in a tortilla and call it a burrito.

In November, Taco Bell also unleashed another rendition of its Nacho Fries, and while they're not a part of the deal (or even available nationwide right now), they're worth mentioning. For those lucky enough to live or pass through Sacramento, California, T-Bell is testing Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries with a heaping mound of fries topped with grilled marinated steak, warm nacho cheese, a drizzle of creamy chipotle sauce, and a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and pepper jack cheeses.