Taco Bell Is Unleashing Spicy 'Rattlesnake' Nacho Fries

Your Taco Bell order is about to get a lot spicier. Following the long-awaited return of Nacho Fries last month, the Chalupa purveyor announced Thursday that it’s upgrading its take on the fast food staple to create a spicy, meat-filled meal: Steak Rattlesnake Fries.
Think loaded nachos, but made with fries instead of tortilla chips. The limited-time menu item, which features a bed of crispy, seasoned starch topped with steak, nacho cheese sauce, creamy jalapeno sauce, and pickled jalapeno slices, was first tested at select locations back in August. Because the piquant side was a hit, the rest of the country will now have the chance to sample it and find out if they can handle the heat. Be warned, though: these are surely spicy.
T-Bell is serving the sky-high fries two ways: a la carte in a container and burrito style. What, you ask, is burrito style? Exactly what it sounds like -- a heaping helping of fries and the aforementioned toppings wrapped in a flour tortilla. We’re not sure who dreamed this up but live mas, friends.
Steak Rattlesnake Fries are coming to Taco Bell locations around the country February 28. They won’t be on the menu for long, though, so you’ll have to make an effort to experience the heat. Or maybe not. Taco Bell is currently offering free delivery via Grubhub through early March.
