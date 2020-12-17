Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Bacon Club Chalupa

Taco Bell giveth and Taco Bell taketh away... then Taco Bell giveth again and taketh away again. It's the cycle.

Starting Christmas Eve, the Bacon Club Chalupa will temporarily return to menus to remind fans of what they're missing. The brief revival is equal parts kind and cruel, really.

If you've forgotten why the Bacon Club Chalupa made such a mark on Taco Bell's legacy, it's because it's somehow both fried and flavorful, walking the fine line between a hearty bite and straight-up hedonism. Standard Bacon Club Chalupas come with a chalupa shell, grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing.

Taco Bell also plans to briefly bring back Nacho Fries and $1 Loaded Nacho Tacos on December 24, so the nostalgia won't end with your last bite of chalupa. We don't exactly know why these three menu items were chosen to return over, say, Mexican Pizza or Fiesta Potatoes, but we do know that the picks could definitely be worse.