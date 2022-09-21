Taco Bell Just Announced Its Newest Menu Item Collaboration

Courtesy of Taco Bell

While Taco Bell is no stranger to the plant-based protein movement—in case you forgot, the Chalupa slinger launched its own iteration last year—the brand has steered clear of big partnerships with industry giants like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. Until now, that is. Taco Bell has announced a "category-disrupting" collab with Beyond Meat. The all-new Beyond Carne Asada Steak is hitting locations across the Dayton, Ohio area next month as part of a trial run.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

"At Taco Bell, we've long believed that anyone should be able to choose plant-based menu items without compromising the flavors they crave," Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews said in a press release. "That's why we at Taco Bell are thrilled to reveal the result of our long-standing partnership with Beyond Meat, which is previously unseen in the QSR industry. This plant-based carne asada steak is just the latest move in our history of crafting some of the most unique, crave-worthy offerings for all fans." The Beyond Carne Asada Steak was created with both plant-based ingredients and Taco Bell's signature spices. It's certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association and, like all Beyond Meat products, it is made without GMOs or hormones.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Beginning October 13, Taco Bell customers in the Dayton area can snag the new Beyond Meat innovation on quesadillas. Of course, with T-Bell's customizable menu, you can always swap classic steak for the plant-based version too. If it is a hit, of course, it is likely to roll out to more locations soon. "We know that consumers are looking for diverse protein options that are better for the planet without compromising on taste, so we’re incredibly excited to launch our brand-new, innovative Beyond Carne Asada Steak," Beyond Meat's Chief Innovation Officer Dariush Ajami said in the release. "Designed to specifically complement the bold, savory flavors that Taco Bell is known for, Beyond Carne Asada Steak delivers the flavorful, delicious taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak with the added benefits of plant-based meat."

