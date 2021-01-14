Taco Bell and Beyond Meat Are Working on a New Plant-Based Meat

This year is already shaping up to be a huge win for vegetarians and health-conscious eaters alike. Chipotle has a new veggie rice alternative, Jimmy Dean unveiled its first plant-based breakfast patties, and Taco Bell finally agreed to put potatoes back on the menu permanently.

One piece of news isn't getting enough attention right now, though. Buried in Taco Bell's Earth-shattering potato announcement on Thursday was an equally exciting declaration: Taco Bell has partnered with Beyond Meat to create a new plant-based protein that will be tested over the next year.

Despite having a handful of vegetarian options, Taco Bell is one of the few leading fast food chains that hasn't made serious moves in the plant-based meat arena yet. According to a press release, the company chose to team up with Beyond Meat because it's a "category leader with a proven track record of attracting younger customers with its irresistibly delicious plant-based offerings."

There's no word yet on what the plant-based protein will be, or when it will be widely available, but all signs point to more information coming soon.

Other restaurant chains that have chosen Beyond Meat over other plant-based meat companies like Impossible Foods include KFC, Carl's Jr., A&W, TGI Fridays, and Pizza Hut.