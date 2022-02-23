Get an Extra Taco for Free with Taco Bell's New Taco Tuesday Deal
Get cheap tacos every single Tuesday this March.
We all have our favorites at Taco Bell, but nothing—nope, not even the Quesarito—beats a free Crunchy Taco. And that's exactly what the fast food joint is serving up for the entire month.
Through March 29, you can buy one Crunchy Taco and get one free every Tuesday at Taco Bell when you order via the mobile app. Although the deal only applies to a Crunchy Taco filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, and shredded Cheddar cheese, you'll spend $1.49 in total for two tacos, so go wild and spring for the Crunchwrap Supreme too.
Don't already have the Taco Bell app? Now's the time to fix that mistake. Not only is Taco Bell constantly serving up sweet deals like this one, but you can earn rewards that get you even more free food.
"We're excited to elevate our digital ecosystem and bring our biggest fans an even more convenient, safe, and rewarding experience at Taco Bell," Vice President of Digital at Taco Bell, Zipporah Allen, said in 2020 when launching the rewards program. "Exclusive experiences in our app—like a free Chalupa Cravings Box and earning points towards free food with Taco Bell Rewards—are just the start of the many digital initiatives that we plan to bring fans throughout the year."
