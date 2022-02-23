Get an Extra Taco for Free with Taco Bell's New Taco Tuesday Deal

We all have our favorites at Taco Bell, but nothing—nope, not even the Quesarito—beats a free Crunchy Taco. And that's exactly what the fast food joint is serving up for the entire month.

Through March 29, you can buy one Crunchy Taco and get one free every Tuesday at Taco Bell when you order via the mobile app. Although the deal only applies to a Crunchy Taco filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, and shredded Cheddar cheese, you'll spend $1.49 in total for two tacos, so go wild and spring for the Crunchwrap Supreme too.

