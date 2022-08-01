Crispy Chicken Tacos at Taco Bell Are Buy One, Get One Free Right Now
The chain's summer of savings isn't over.
Rejoice. Taco Bell is queuing up even more cheap meal deals. For the next two weeks, you can get BOGO Crispy Chicken Tacos.
The chain has been slashing prices on its fan-favorite menu items since June, and now that includes a deal on Crispy Chicken Tacos. Between now and August 14, loyalty rewards members can score buy one, get one free tacos.
The Crispy Chicken Taco is Taco Bell's take on the chicken sandwich trend. It features crispy white meat chicken marinated in a jalapeño buttermilk sauce and breaded in crispy tortilla chip coating. The soft flour taco shell is also stuffed with shredded lettuce, cheddar, and diced tomatoes.
It's not the only promotion left on calendars either. The Crispy Chicken Tacos in question are only $2 when you order online, while you can also get 15% off the Bell Breakfast Box every Wednesday. The latter deal caps at $10 off per customer, and both discounts are valid through August 17.
