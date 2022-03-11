Taco Bell Debuts New $5 Breakfast Box & Cinnabon Delights Coffee

Unless you're a morning person, the am commute can be difficult. We know it, you know it, and Taco Bell knows it, which is exactly why the fast food restaurant is doing the most to brighten those early hours.

Not only is the fan-favorite fast food chain turning its beloved Cinnabon Delights into an actual coffee, but it s also introducing a $5 Breakfast Box that gets you a Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, hash browns, two Cinnabon Delights, and your choice of coffee or a medium fountain drink.

Now let's talk about that Cinnabon Delights Coffee. The new menu addition is made from Taco Bell's premium-roast coffee and blended with cream and Cinnabon cinnamon flavoring. You can get it either iced or hot for $2.29.