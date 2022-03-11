Taco Bell Debuts New $5 Breakfast Box & Cinnabon Delights Coffee
Your favorite T-Bell dessert is now available in a caffeinated form.
Unless you're a morning person, the am commute can be difficult. We know it, you know it, and Taco Bell knows it, which is exactly why the fast food restaurant is doing the most to brighten those early hours.
Not only is the fan-favorite fast food chain turning its beloved Cinnabon Delights into an actual coffee, but it s also introducing a $5 Breakfast Box that gets you a Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, hash browns, two Cinnabon Delights, and your choice of coffee or a medium fountain drink.
Now let's talk about that Cinnabon Delights Coffee. The new menu addition is made from Taco Bell's premium-roast coffee and blended with cream and Cinnabon cinnamon flavoring. You can get it either iced or hot for $2.29.
It's not all about the rookies, though. Taco Bell is also bringing back a bestseller, Nacho Fries. On Tuesday, the company announced the crispy spuds' official return to menus on March 10. The only caveat? They'll set you back a little extra. According to our own investigative journalism, the Nacho Fries will run you $1.49 à la carte and $5.49 as part of the Nacho Fries Box, while the previous prices were $1.39 and $5. It's certainly not going to keep us from our late-night craving, but it's something to consider.
Here's where you can make up for the deficit: Taco Bell Rewards members can get a free order of Nacho Fries with any order of $1 or more between March 24 and March 26. Grubhub users can also get in on the freebie with an order of $15 or more from March 27 to April 13.