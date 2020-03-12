Taco Bell Is Joining the Breakfast War Against Wendy's With 3 New Breakfast Burritos

As more and more fast food chains are fighting to be your go-to egg, sausage, and bacon provider, it looks like the friend chicken sandwich war has given way to the breakfast war. The latest to enter the grease-stained battlefield? Taco Bell.
On Thursday, Taco Bell announced it's throwing its hat into the breakfast ring with the launch of three brand new Toasted Breakfast Burritos. The news comes just days after Wendy's launched a new breakfast menu nationwide, McDonald's established a new "food holiday" to promote its McMuffins, and Burger King launched breakfast deals to win you over.
“We serve nearly one billion burritos to our fans every year and our new Toasted Breakfast Burrito menu solidifies that Taco Bell is the place for burritos across all dayparts,” Melissa Friebe, senior vice president of brand marketing and consumer insights at Taco Bell, said in a press release. “We’re constantly listening to consumers to fit their needs and we know that these breakfast burritos are the perfect addition to morning routines. We’re excited to bring our fans this new lineup among a sea of breakfast sandwich sameness.”
Shots fired. The new Toasted Breakfast Burrito menu features three different burritos: a Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, a Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, and a Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito. The Cheesy version is made with eggs, nacho cheese sauce, and sausage. The Grande is made with double the eggs, a three-cheese blend, potatoes, pico de gallo, and the choice of bacon or sausage. You can also opt for steak for an additional price. Lastly, the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito is composed of bacon or sausage, eggs, Taco Bell's three-cheese blend, and a hash brown (duh).
The Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito will set you back a dollar, the Grande rings up at $2.79 a la carte or $3.49 with steak, and the Hash Brown clocks in at $4.19. Prices may vary by location, but our excitement for diving into Taco Bell and Fire Sauces in the morning does not.
