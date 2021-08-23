Taco Bell Just Brought Back Breakfast & Hired Lil Nas X as 'Chief Impact Officer'

The fast food breakfast "wars" are never-ending. Every chain is perpetually tweaking breakfast, bringing back favorites, launching new items, or just starting to serve it in general. Taco Bell is rejoining the ranks of chains slinging breakfast.

On August 23, Taco Bell announced Monday that "breakfast offerings are set to return to 90% of restaurants nationwide" by the middle of September. There are three breakfast burritos that you'll now be able to snag during your morning commute, though it sounds like morning offerings will vary from location to location. If you want, say, a Breakfast Crunchwrap, you may want to fire up the chain's store locator to make sure it's on the menu first.

The Bell menu will now include a Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito with eggs, nacho cheese sauce, and sausage. You'll also find the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito that comes with a double serving of eggs compared to the Cheesy Toasted, as well as potato bites, pico de gallo, and your choice of bacon or sausage. The third burrito hitting menus is the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito with bacon or sausage, eggs, cheese, and a hash brown, according to a spokesperson.

The company is bringing in a former Taco Bell employee to help promote the relaunch. Lil Nas X is the company's new face of breakfast with the clever tagline "Live Nas" and the honorary title of Chief Impact Officer. Whether or not the stamp of approval from the "Montero" singer draws you to the drive-thru, breakfast burritos are inarguably a good way to start the day.