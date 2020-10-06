Taco Bell Has Finally Brought Back Breakfast to More Than 50% of Its Restaurants

Taco Bell has taken a lot from us during this already tumultuous time. The Chalupa slinger nixed a whole host of favorites back in August -- most notably, those heaven-sent potatoes. But now, T-Bell is finally redeeming itself by bringing back breakfast after a COVID-related hiatus.

When the pandemic hit the US hard back in March, parent company Yum! Brands reduced both breakfast menus and hours at many of its subsidiaries, including Taco Bell. Now, the chain reports more than half of its locations have brought back the morning menu in full force.

The decision to cut down on breakfast offerings was a direct result of COVID-19. Across the fast food market, chains saw a serious decline in morning orders as customers swapped their early commutes for work from home set-ups.

"The breakfast business is impacted when people aren't on the roads going to work," CEO David Gibbs said in late April, according to Nation's Restaurant News. "They're not going through your drive-thru for breakfast as much."