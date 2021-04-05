Taco Bell's $1 Beefy Potato-rito Is Returning to the Menu
Potatoes are back at T-Bell in FULL FORCE.
There's a reason fans lost their collective minds when Taco Bell nixed its beloved potatoes from menus. Luckily, the decision didn't stick. And now, the Chalupa slinger is doing one better and bringing back another fan-favorite: the Beefy Potato-rito.
In addition to the chain's lineup of other beloved potato-filled menu items (looking at you, Fiesta Potatoes), the Beefy Potato-rito is rejoining the menu on April 15. And here's the real kicker: it'll set you back only $1. The burrito features crispy potato bites, seasoned beef, nacho cheese, and creamy Chipotle sauce all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Potatoes officially returned to Taco Bell just last month after they were removed in order to simplify operations back in August 2020.
"The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year," Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer Liz Matthews said in a press release. "We have long been a leader in the vegetarian space, but this year, we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious and even meat-eaters will love."
And while, officially, you can't snag the Beefy Potato-rito until mid-April, Beta members of T-Bell's rewards program can get early access beginning April 5. So if you haven't already joined, now's the time. Especially considering the burrito—unlike other potato menu items—won't be sticking around on a permanent basis. The Spicy Potato Soft Taco and Cheesy Fiesta potatoes, however, will.