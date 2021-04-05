Taco Bell's $1 Beefy Potato-rito Is Returning to the Menu

There's a reason fans lost their collective minds when Taco Bell nixed its beloved potatoes from menus. Luckily, the decision didn't stick. And now, the Chalupa slinger is doing one better and bringing back another fan-favorite: the Beefy Potato-rito.

In addition to the chain's lineup of other beloved potato-filled menu items (looking at you, Fiesta Potatoes), the Beefy Potato-rito is rejoining the menu on April 15. And here's the real kicker: it'll set you back only $1. The burrito features crispy potato bites, seasoned beef, nacho cheese, and creamy Chipotle sauce all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Potatoes officially returned to Taco Bell just last month after they were removed in order to simplify operations back in August 2020.