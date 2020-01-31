We Tried Taco Bell's New Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries, Both in & out of a Burrito

When Taco Bell let us know it was launching another round of Nacho Fries, we predicted the new iteration would include buffalo chicken. Maybe it was wishful thinking, or maybe we just get Taco Bell, but whatever the reason is, we're glad our prognosis was accurate. Because let us tell you, the new Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries -- also served in burrito form -- are heaven-sent. We'll break it down for you.
This is the first time buffalo sauce in on Taco Bell's national menu
What a magical sauce it is. Sometimes, buffalo sauce is unbalanced. It can be too tart, so much so that it stings the mouth. Or it's too buttery and difficult to eat more than a few bites of it. Taco Bell's version, however, is even-keeled -- smooth, bright, spicy enough, and velvety in its texture. We are entirely serious when we say it is an ideal buffalo sauce.
The Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries are served with the buffalo sauce, of course, but these fries are also loaded with chicken, both shredded cheese and nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Every component works in tandem. The cheese is melty and lightly blends into the buffalo sauce, the pico de gallo adds freshness, and the sour cream provides additional tang to the buffalo sauce. If you're a fan of buffalo chicken-anything, this is a must try.
Send Foodz: New York City Wine & Food Festival
You can get the Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries in burrito form too
The delicious buffalo sauce alone provides a valid excuse to eat these fries for dinner, but wrapping this spicy, topping-filled monstrosity inside a warm tortilla? That's the real game-changer. Opting for the burrito style (available for the same price at $2.99) completes the experience, with the optimal ingredient combo in each bite. Plus, utensils and drive-thru orders don't really go hand-in-hand and the Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries deserves a spot in your road trip diet.
Don't get us wrong, we love the classic Nacho Fries, but this buffalo variant -- solo and burrito-style -- packs an even bigger punch. Now if we could just get that sauce on a Quesarito...
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.