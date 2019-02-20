Become the Human Burrito You Were Born to Be With This Taco Bell Wrapper Blanket

If there’s one food we can all aspire to be some day, it’s a burrito. Think about it: Burritos are well-put together, they’re packed with great attributes (like cheese), and they’re universally loved and respected. Burritos set an example we all should follow. Now, you can take one step closer to becoming the burrito you’re meant to be with a new burrito wrapper blanket from Taco Bell.
The ultra plush blanket, which is unsurprisingly sold out at the moment, looks exactly like a Taco Bell wrapper, down to the order details. So you can swaddle yourself and imagine you’re a warm, toasty burrito filled with whatever you like. The blanket measures 50 x 60 inches, so while it may not fit your entire body inside, you’ll get enough of yourself in there to catch the cozy vibe. Maybe you can use it as a cape on your next late-night T-Bell run. Or maybe it’s the oversized bib you’ve always needed to more elegantly feast on a tray of burritos, Crunchwraps, and Chalupas, though we assume any resulting Fire Sauce stains probably won’t come out.
Taco Bell’s website describes the ultra plush blanket as “super-soft,” which is really all you need to know. It retails for $40, which is a small price to pay for burrito-levels of comfort and warmth. As we mentioned, however, it’s sold out and Taco Bell hasn’t said when it plans to reup. Some things are worth the wait, though, you know?
In the meantime, you can snag other cozy accessories from the Taco Bell shop, like socks, hoodies, mugs, and pillows, or just head out to your local TB for an actual burrito. Just refrain from trying to cover your body in the paper wrapper please. It’s not the same.
