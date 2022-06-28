Taco Bell Is Unleashing Tostadas and Crunchwraps Made with Gigantic Cheez-Its

Innovation never ceases over at Taco Bell. Not only is the company bringing drive-thrus into the future, but now it's completely reimagining what a Tostada can be. The chain announced Tuesday that it partnered with Cheez-It to create two new menu items built around a super-sized version of the cheesy cracker: the Big Cheez-It Tostada and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme.

As the names imply, the snack-fast food mashups include an enormous Cheez-It, which T-Bell claims is a whopping 16 times the size of the original cracker, which is roughly 1 inch by 1 inch. A Taco Bell representative told Thrillist that the Cheez-It Tostada is a little bit longer that 4 inches.

The ultra large cracker still retains all of the toasty cheesiness of the smaller Cheez-It, made with 100% real cheese and ridged. The tostada version comes topped with seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, diced tomatoes, lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese.

“There are few things that everyone can agree on… but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s chief food innovation officer, in a press release. “We’re thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way.”