Taco Bell Is Unleashing Tostadas and Crunchwraps Made with Gigantic Cheez-Its
These Cheez-Its are 16 times the size of the standard ones you eat out of a box, measuring at just over 4 inches long.
Innovation never ceases over at Taco Bell. Not only is the company bringing drive-thrus into the future, but now it's completely reimagining what a Tostada can be. The chain announced Tuesday that it partnered with Cheez-It to create two new menu items built around a super-sized version of the cheesy cracker: the Big Cheez-It Tostada and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme.
As the names imply, the snack-fast food mashups include an enormous Cheez-It, which T-Bell claims is a whopping 16 times the size of the original cracker, which is roughly 1 inch by 1 inch. A Taco Bell representative told Thrillist that the Cheez-It Tostada is a little bit longer that 4 inches.
The ultra large cracker still retains all of the toasty cheesiness of the smaller Cheez-It, made with 100% real cheese and ridged. The tostada version comes topped with seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, diced tomatoes, lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese.
“There are few things that everyone can agree on… but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s chief food innovation officer, in a press release. “We’re thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way.”
Along with the tostado, the fast food maniacs at Taco Bell have created a whole new take on the beloved Crunchwrap with one of the giant Cheez-Its jammed inside. Basically, the big Cheez-It replaces the usual crunchy tostada shell. The rest is the same, though: seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream, and diced tomatoes—all wrapped in a grilled tortilla.
Right now, the new items are being tested at one location in Irvine, California. Customers near the 2222 Barranca Parkway location can order the Big Cheez-It Tostada for just $2.49. Additionally, Irvine customers who order through the Taco Bell website and mobile app, will be able to order the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, according to a Taco Bell spokesperson.
Both items will be available for two weeks, or while supplies last. For the rest of us, we will just have to hope that this wild invention makes it to the national menu soon.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.