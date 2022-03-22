Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2
Taco Bell is currently testing the burritos in a single city.
The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
Our trusty pals at T-Bell introduced a Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken Burrito and Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito for only two bucks a pop. The Cravings Value Menu additions have officially hit stores, but with a stipulation—they're available exclusively in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Though these monstrous burritos are only available in a single test market right now, we have to trust Taco Bell's process. These trial runs typically rollout on a broader basis following success, which we can only expect.
The Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken Burrito features all-white-meat chicken, seasoned rice, sour cream, and a blend of Cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheeses with a green chile sauce all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Meanwhile, the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito boasts that same white meat chicken but with crunchy fiesta tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and both an avocado ranch and creamy chipotle sauce.
And if you're feeling extra hungry, you can also bundle the Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken Burrito in a Deluxe Cravings Box, which comes with a Seasoned Beef Chalupa Supreme, Crunchy Taco, Nacho Fries, and a medium drink with your for just $6.99.