Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

Taco Bell is currently testing the burritos in a single city.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 3/22/2022 at 12:49 PM

Courtesy of Taco Bell

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.

Our trusty pals at T-Bell introduced a Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken Burrito and Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito for only two bucks a pop. The Cravings Value Menu additions have officially hit stores, but with a stipulation—they're available exclusively in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

Though these monstrous burritos are only available in a single test market right now, we have to trust Taco Bell's process. These trial runs typically rollout on a broader basis following success, which we can only expect. 

Courtesy of Taco Bell
Courtesy of Taco Bell

The Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken Burrito features all-white-meat chicken, seasoned rice, sour cream, and a blend of Cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheeses with a green chile sauce all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Meanwhile, the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito boasts that same white meat chicken but with crunchy fiesta tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and both an avocado ranch and creamy chipotle sauce.

And if you're feeling extra hungry, you can also bundle the Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken Burrito in a Deluxe Cravings Box, which comes with a Seasoned Beef Chalupa Supreme, Crunchy Taco, Nacho Fries, and a medium drink with your for just $6.99.
 

Want more food deals?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza dealsreward programs, birthday freebiesgift card offersfood delivery offersalcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Megan Schaltegger is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist.