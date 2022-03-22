Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.

Our trusty pals at T-Bell introduced a Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken Burrito and Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito for only two bucks a pop. The Cravings Value Menu additions have officially hit stores, but with a stipulation—they're available exclusively in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Though these monstrous burritos are only available in a single test market right now, we have to trust Taco Bell's process. These trial runs typically rollout on a broader basis following success, which we can only expect.