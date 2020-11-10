Taco Bell's Newest Permanent Menu Item Is Just $1

Taco Bell recently did the unthinkable and removed potatoes and Mexican Pizzas (among other options) from its menus nationwide. Since then, the Mexican-style fast food joint has been working tirelessly to make up for the losses with returning favorites and new menu adds alike.

Fresh off the heels of the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa's reappearance, Taco Bell is releasing a new Chicken Chipotle Melt. And while nothing could fill the void left behind by the chain's Fiesta Potatoes, this will likely numb the pain. And not just because these tortillas are filled with a decadent-sounding chipotle sauce and gooey cheddar (but, yes, that too). Here's the real kicker: They'll only run you a dollar.

The Chicken Chipotle Melts will be a permanent part of T-Bell's Cravings Value Menu, according to a press release, which means they aren't going anywhere. Each one is filled with all-white meat grilled chicken, creamy chipotle sauce, and cheddar inside a warm flour tortilla. In case you missed the first mention, and just want to revel in excitement along with us, each one is just $1.