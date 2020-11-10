Taco Bell's Newest Permanent Menu Item Is Just $1
It's the least they can do for taking away the Mexican Pizza.
Taco Bell recently did the unthinkable and removed potatoes and Mexican Pizzas (among other options) from its menus nationwide. Since then, the Mexican-style fast food joint has been working tirelessly to make up for the losses with returning favorites and new menu adds alike.
Fresh off the heels of the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa's reappearance, Taco Bell is releasing a new Chicken Chipotle Melt. And while nothing could fill the void left behind by the chain's Fiesta Potatoes, this will likely numb the pain. And not just because these tortillas are filled with a decadent-sounding chipotle sauce and gooey cheddar (but, yes, that too). Here's the real kicker: They'll only run you a dollar.
The Chicken Chipotle Melts will be a permanent part of T-Bell's Cravings Value Menu, according to a press release, which means they aren't going anywhere. Each one is filled with all-white meat grilled chicken, creamy chipotle sauce, and cheddar inside a warm flour tortilla. In case you missed the first mention, and just want to revel in excitement along with us, each one is just $1.
This isn't, however, Taco Bell's only addition as of late. The Chalupa slinger is also selling Loaded Nachos and a Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, but on a more limited basis. The former is heading to both Atlanta and Nashville restaurants while the latter is available across the Houston-area.
As if the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito weren't enticing in name alone (it is), just wait 'til you hear its contents: double helpings of seasoned rice and marinated steak with crunchy red strips, that aforementioned chipotle sauce, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, and a three-cheese blend all wrapped inside a flour tortilla. You can (and should) upgrade to spicy style with jalapeños grilled right into the burrito's outer layer of cheese.
The nachos are also brimming with ingredients. We're talking refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole. You can get 'em for $1.99 or upgrade to the Seasoned Beef Loaded Nachos for $2.49.
