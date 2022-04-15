Taco Bell Has a New $10 Cravings Meal for 2 & It Comes with a Ton of Food

I am a very happy single gal living her life out on the town, but sometimes you want to come home at 2 am and split a Taco Bell feast with someone other than yourself. And while my roommate will have to do for now, you might want to start scouting your own T-Bell partner.

Taco Bell is testing a $10 Cravings Meal for 2, which gets you more food than you'll even know what to do with. Though it's currently being tested in Kansas City, Missouri, we've got a hunch its success might translate nationally soon. The massive meal deal gets you two Chalupas, two Beefy 5-Layer Burritos, two Chips & Cheese, and two large fountain drinks. And while, sure, it's meant to be shared, that's not to say you can't share it with yourself. It's enough for a tequila-fueled tipsy meal and hangover leftovers the next day.