Taco Bell Has a New $10 Cravings Meal for 2 & It Comes with a Ton of Food
The chain is also rolling out a Deluxe Meal for 2 if you want to take things even further.
I am a very happy single gal living her life out on the town, but sometimes you want to come home at 2 am and split a Taco Bell feast with someone other than yourself. And while my roommate will have to do for now, you might want to start scouting your own T-Bell partner.
Taco Bell is testing a $10 Cravings Meal for 2, which gets you more food than you'll even know what to do with. Though it's currently being tested in Kansas City, Missouri, we've got a hunch its success might translate nationally soon. The massive meal deal gets you two Chalupas, two Beefy 5-Layer Burritos, two Chips & Cheese, and two large fountain drinks. And while, sure, it's meant to be shared, that's not to say you can't share it with yourself. It's enough for a tequila-fueled tipsy meal and hangover leftovers the next day.
Now, if you really want to go all out, Taco Bell is also testing a deluxe version (also only in Kansas City right now) with two Steak Chalupas, two Burrito Supremes, two Chips & Cheese, and two large fountain drinks.
As a consolation prize for those of us who cannot currently get our hands on these massive meal deals, Taco Bell is also giving us its previously trialed Steak White Hot Ranch Fries nationwide. Hold for applause.
The spicy starchy side features your choice of beef or steak, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, more cheddar cheese, and a spicy ranch sauce made from ghost chili peppers.