Taco Bell's New 'Cravings Pack' Gets You 4 Tacos & 4 Burritos for $10

I've started celebrating Taco Tuesday whenever I damn well please. It's not like we're keeping track of the calendar much in relative isolation anyhow. We might as well take the excuse to suck down a margarita or ten and call it tradition. Especially now that Taco Bell is unleashing a $10 meal deal with all the fixings for a fiesta any day of the week.

The cravings pack features a lineup of four crunchy tacos and four beefy 5 layer burritos. But there are some decisions to make. T-Bell will let you swap out items or upgrade for a little extra. You can enhance the taco experience by opting for crunchy taco supremes or soft taco supremes for an additional 50 cents. You can also do an even swap of the regular crunchy tacos for soft tacos or elect for a variation of nacho cheese Doritos locos tacos -- regular four is an added 60 cents whereas the supremes option will cost you another $1.10.

If your quarantine crew -- or just your overachiever appetite -- requires more food, the Mexican-style chain has got you covered. Taco Bell has seven other party pack varieties, including the taco & burrito pack, supreme taco pack, and supreme variety pack.