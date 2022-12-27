Taco Bell's New Cravings Trios Get You 3 Fan-Favorite Menu Items for $6

The week between Christmas and New Year's is a black hole meant to be spent on the couch with junk food and trashy television. It's practically law. For the diet portion of that equation, Taco Bell is queuing up several Cravings Trios that get you three fan-favorite menu items for just $6.

The Chalupa slinger is testing a new lineup of offerings with more options, including the Mexican Pizza Cravings Trio, Crunchwrap Supreme Cravings Trio, and Cheesy Gordita Crunch Cravings Trio, Chew Boom reports.

Here's what you'll get:

$6 Mexican Pizza Cravings Trio : Features a Mexican Pizza with a Doritos Locos Taco, and a medium fountain drink.

: Features a Mexican Pizza with a Doritos Locos Taco, and a medium fountain drink. $6 Crunchwrap Supreme Cravings Trio : Pairs the Crunchwrap Supreme with a Doritos Locos Taco and a medium fountain drink.

: Pairs the Crunchwrap Supreme with a Doritos Locos Taco and a medium fountain drink. $6 Cheesy Gordita Crunch Cravings Trio: Get your Cheesy Gordita Crunch with a Doritos Locos Taco and a medium fountain drink.

While the all-new Cravings Trios are only available in Columbus, Ohio right now, Taco Bell is also testing out two new Mexican Pizza iterations. The Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza is available in Oklahoma City, while the Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza is joining menus in Omaha, Nebraska.